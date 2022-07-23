...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the following counties, in Illinois, Iroquois and Kankakee. In northwest Indiana, Jasper and Newton. * WHEN...Until 245 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1145 AM CDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms that were training over the same area. In addition, parts of the area had received heavy rainfall from earlier thunderstorms. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible over the next two hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Rensselaer, Kentland, Remington, Morocco, St. Anne, Sheldon, Goodland, Brook, Hopkins Park, Hanging Grove, Beaverville, Collegeville, Donovan, Papineau, Iroquois, Mount Ayr, Foresman and Parr.

