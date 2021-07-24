Flood Advisory until 12:45AM CDT for Iroquois County in Illinois and southwestern Newton County in Indiana…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Iroquois County in east central Illinois... Southwestern Newton County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 847 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Watseka, Gilman, Milford, Onarga, Sheldon, Cissna Park, Ashkum, Buckley, Stockland, Crescent City, Danforth, Loda, Woodland, Wellington, Thawville, Iroquois and Claytonville. Additional rainfall up to an 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters.