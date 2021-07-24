Flood Advisory until 12:45AM CDT for Iroquois County in Illinois and southwestern Newton County in Indiana…

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated: 
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Advisory for...
  Iroquois County in east central Illinois...
  Southwestern Newton County in northwestern Indiana...

* Until 1245 AM CDT.

* At 847 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
  thunderstorms. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
  Watseka, Gilman, Milford, Onarga, Sheldon, Cissna Park, Ashkum,
  Buckley, Stockland, Crescent City, Danforth, Loda, Woodland,
  Wellington, Thawville, Iroquois and Claytonville.

Additional rainfall up to an 1 inch is expected over the area. This
additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor
drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in
the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News