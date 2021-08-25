Flood Advisory until 11:45PM CDT for portions of Cook, Kankakee, and Will Counties in Illinois and Jasper, Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Advisory for...
  Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois...
  Northeastern Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois...
  Will County in northeastern Illinois...
  Northwestern Jasper County in northwestern Indiana...
  Lake IN County in northwestern Indiana...
  Porter County in northwestern Indiana...

* Until 1145 PM CDT.

* At 834 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
  thunderstorms. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
  Joliet, Hammond, Gary, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Romeoville,
  Plainfield, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso,
  Chicago Heights, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Oak
  Forest, Crown Point, Harvey and Lockport.

Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This
additional rain will result in minor flooding.

