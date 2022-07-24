...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Illinois, including the following counties, Cook and Will. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 841 AM CDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen based on radar and surface observations. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Joliet, Hammond, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Calumet City, Chicago Heights, Lansing, Oak Forest, Harvey, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Munster, Park Forest, Homewood, Matteson, Mokena, Frankfort, Channahon and Minooka.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction