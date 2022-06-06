Update 9:15PM CDT…

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT THIS EVENING... FLOOD ADVISORY CANCELLED FOR GRUNDY AND LIVINGSTON COUNTIES * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the following counties, in northeast Illinois, Kankakee and Will. In northwest Indiana, Lake IN. * WHEN...Until 1145 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 910 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated localized rainfall amounts over 2 inches from thunderstorms early this evening. - Localized ponding and flooding may continue through this evening. While additional rain is possible through midnight, heavy rain will likely remain south of the area. - Some locations that will continue to experience flooding include... Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Cedar Lake, Lowell, Manteno, Peotone, Momence, Beecher, Limestone, Grant Park, Aroma Park, Essex, Sun River Terrace, Bonfield, Schneider and Union Hill. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. ___________________________________________________________________

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Large Green-shaded area on headlined map... Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the following counties, in Illinois, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston and Will. In northwest Indiana, Lake IN. * WHEN...Until 1145 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 745 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain with localized rainfall rates over 2 inches per hour due to thunderstorms. - The high rainfall rates will lead to ponding and minor flooding. The heavy rain will also result in sharply reduced visibility, especially at night. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Merrillville, Schererville, Hobart, Kankakee, Crown Point, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Cedar Lake, Lowell, Manteno, Braidwood, Wilmington, Coal City, Dwight, Peotone, Momence, Herscher, St. John, Crete and University Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters.