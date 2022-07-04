..FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central Illinois and east central Illinois,
  including the following counties, in central Illinois, Livingston.
  In east central Illinois, Ford and Iroquois.

* WHEN...Until 830 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - At 529 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
    thunderstorms. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Up
    to an additional 2 inches of rain will fall in the next two
    hours.
  - Some locations that will experience flooding include...
    Paxton, Gibson City, Cissna Park, Buckley, Melvin, Loda,
    Roberts, Elliott, Sibley, Wellington, Clarence, Strawn and
    Claytonville.