..FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Illinois and east central Illinois, including the following counties, in central Illinois, Livingston. In east central Illinois, Ford and Iroquois. * WHEN...Until 830 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 529 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Up to an additional 2 inches of rain will fall in the next two hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Paxton, Gibson City, Cissna Park, Buckley, Melvin, Loda, Roberts, Elliott, Sibley, Wellington, Clarence, Strawn and Claytonville.
