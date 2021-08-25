Flood Advisory in effect until 9:30PM CDT for portions of Cook, DuPage and Will Counties…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Central Cook County in northeastern Illinois... Eastern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... North Central Will County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 623 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Cicero, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Oak Park, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Romeoville, Addison, Woodridge, Austin, Burbank, Oak Forest, Glen Ellyn, Melrose Park and Lockport. Additional rainfall up to an inch is possible over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.