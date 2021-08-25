Flood Advisory in effect until 9:30PM CDT for portions of Cook, DuPage and Will Counties…

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated: 
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Advisory for...
  Central Cook County in northeastern Illinois...
  Eastern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois...
  North Central Will County in northeastern Illinois...

* Until 930 PM CDT.

* At 623 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
  thunderstorms. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
  Cicero, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn,
  Oak Park, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Romeoville, Addison,
  Woodridge, Austin, Burbank, Oak Forest, Glen Ellyn, Melrose Park
  and Lockport.

Additional rainfall up to an inch is possible over the area. This
additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News