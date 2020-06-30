Flood Advisory in effect until 8PM CDT for portions of Kendall, Will, Kane, DuPage and Cook Counties in northeast Illinois

All County Flash Flood Warnings/Flood Advisories have expired as the sun sets in the west this Monday evening. The areal coverage of showers and thunderstorms will be shrinking fast from this point on, although a few locations may be slower to clear than others.

At 8:30PM CDT moderate showers/t-storms were concentrated south and west of Joliet in Grundy, Kendall and Will Counties. Activity was weakening rapidly elsewhere.