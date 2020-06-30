WATCH LIVE
Flood Advisory in effect until 8PM CDT for portions of Kendall, Will, Kane, DuPage and Cook Counties in northeast Illinois

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Advisory for...
  Northern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois...
  Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois...
  Southeastern Kane County in northeastern Illinois...
  Southern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois...
  East central Cook County in northeastern Illinois...

* Until 800 PM CDT.

* At 701 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms
  producing moderate to heavy rain across portions of the advisory
  area. Runoff from the rain may cause minor flooding in the
  advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
  Chicago, Aurora, Naperville, Cicero, Bolingbrook, Oak Lawn, Berwyn,
  Oak Park, Downers Grove, Romeoville, Plainfield, Oswego, Westmont,
  Lisle, Brookfield, Yorkville, Hinsdale, Westchester, Lemont and La
  Grange.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses
as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

