Flood Advisory in effect until 8:30PM CDT for portions of Lake, Kane, McHenry, DuPage and Cook Counties in northeast Illinois

Flood Advisory for... Lake County in northeastern Illinois... Eastern Kane County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois... DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... Northern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 629 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms producing moderate to heavy rain across much of the advisory area. Up to two inches of rain, with locally higher amounts, have already fallen. Runoff from this rain will cause flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Aurora, Elgin, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Oak Park, Downers Grove, Glenview, Elmhurst, Lombard and Buffalo Grove. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

