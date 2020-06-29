Flood Advisory in effect until 7PM CDT for portions of Ogle, Dekalb and Kane Counties in northeastern Illinois

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Advisory for...
  East central Ogle County in north central Illinois...
  Northern De Kalb County in north central Illinois...
  Northwestern Kane County in northeastern Illinois...

* Until 700 PM CDT.

* At 458 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
  very heavy rain in portions of the advisory area. Up to one to one
  and a half inches of rain have already fallen over the past hour,
  especially in and near Genoa, Burlington and Hampshire. Runoff
  from this heavy rain will cause flooding in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
  Genoa, Hampshire, Kirkland, Kingston, Stillman Valley, Davis
  Junction and Burlington.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

