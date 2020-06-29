Flood Advisory in effect until 7:45PM CDT for central Porter and eastern Lake Counties in NW Indiana

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated: 
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Advisory for...
  Central Porter County in northwestern Indiana...
  Eastern Lake County in northwestern Indiana...

* Until 745 PM CDT.

* At 539 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
  very heavy rain across much of the advisory area. Over one inch of
  rain has fallen within the past hour over portions of the advisory
  area. Runoff from this heavy rain will cause flooding in the
  advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
  Western portions of Gary, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso,
  Hobart, Crown Point, Lake Station, Hebron, Boone Grove, South
  Haven, Lakes Of The Four Seasons, Lincoln Hills, Malden, Wheeler,
  Winfield, New Chicago, Kouts and Valparaiso Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses,
country roads, farmland, as well as other drainage areas and low
lying spots.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News