Flood Advisory in effect until 6:30PM CDT for eastern Lake and north-central Cook Counties in northeastern Illinois

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Eastern Lake County in northeastern Illinois... North central Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 431 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across much of the advisory area. Up to one to one and a half inches of rain has already fallen. Runoff from this heavy rain will cause flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Waukegan, Evanston, Skokie, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Glenview, Buffalo Grove, Wheeling, Northbrook, North Chicago, Gurnee, Highland Park, Wilmette, Vernon Hills, Zion, Libertyville, Lake Forest, Deerfield, Beach Park and Winnetka. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction