Flood Advisory for possible minor flooding in several northeast Illinois Counties and Lake County, Indiana until 3AM CDT

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Advisory for...
  Cook County in northeastern Illinois...
  DuPage County in northeastern Illinois...
  Eastern Kane County in northeastern Illinois...
  Northeastern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois...
  Southern Lake IL County in northeastern Illinois...
  Southeastern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois...
  Northern Will County in northeastern Illinois...
  Northwestern Lake IN County in northwestern Indiana...

* Until 300 AM CDT.

* At 1108 PM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
  heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain
  have fallen in portions of southern Lake and northern Cook
  Counties.

Some locations that may experience minor flooding include...
  Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Elgin, Waukegan, Cicero,
  Hammond, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook,
  Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn,
  Berwyn and Mount Prospect.

Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area.

