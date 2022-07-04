...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of central Illinois and east central Illinois, including the following counties, in central Illinois, Livingston. In east central Illinois, Ford. * WHEN...Until 700 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 531 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported flooding in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Pontiac, Fairbury, Chatsworth, Forrest, Flanagan, Odell, Piper City, Cullom, Cornell, Saunemin, Kempton, Long Point, Emington and Stelle.

