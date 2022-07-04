...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...Portions of central Illinois and east central Illinois,
  including the following counties, in central Illinois, Livingston.
  In east central Illinois, Ford.

* WHEN...Until 700 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - At 531 PM CDT, trained weather spotters reported flooding in
    the advisory area due to thunderstorms. Between 2 and 4
    inches of rain have fallen.
  - Some locations that will experience flooding include...
    Pontiac, Fairbury, Chatsworth, Forrest, Flanagan, Odell,
    Piper City, Cullom, Cornell, Saunemin, Kempton, Long Point,
    Emington and Stelle.