Flash Flood Watch issued for portions of the metro area for Sunday afternoon/night.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins combined for 229 yards rushing and four touchdowns, carrying No. 6 Michigan to a 33-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday.

The Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) closed strong after a sluggish start. They led by just three points at halftime, looking as if they were peeking ahead to next week's game against ninth-ranked Michigan State on the road.