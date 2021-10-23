Flash Flood Watch issued for portions of the metro area for Sunday afternoon/night.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Green shaded area represents Flash Flood Watch area.
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana,
  including the following areas, in Illinois, Eastern Will, Ford,
  Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Livingston,
  Northern Will, Southern Cook and Southern Will. In northwest
  Indiana, Benton, Jasper, Lake IN, Newton and Porter.

* From Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

* Moderate to heavy rain will result in widespread rainfall totals
  of one to three inches, with localized amounts of 4 inches or more
  possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flash Flood Watch means rapid-onset flooding is possible, but not
yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Flash flooding is a
dangerous situation. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News