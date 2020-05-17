Flash Flood Watch in effect Sunday – additional heavy rains/strong storms

With an additional 1 to 3-inches of rain possible this Sunday afternoon/evening, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of the Chicago area (dark green-shaded counties on the headlined map). Soils are saturated and many of our area rivers and streams already flowing at bankfull or in flood (light green-shaded segments on the headlined map). Sudden downpours could localized heavy rains could cause rapid flooding of low-lying areas, roads, creeks and viaducts, so be alert for suddenly-changing conditions.

Low pressure extending high into upper levels will move slowly east across Iowa into western Illinois allowing mild southerly moisture-laden air from the Gulf of Mexico to flow into our area while the very cold air aloft will sustain very unstable conditions maintaining waves of strong storms producing occasional heavy downpours during the next 24 hours. The National Weather Prediction Center has the entire Chicago area of northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana in a Slight Risk for excessive flood-producing rains (see yellow-shaded area on map 1 below.

Severe storms will also be possible under these synoptic conditions with the National Storm Prediction Center placing our area in a Marginal to Slight Risk of severe storms and a possibility of tornadoes this Sunday afternoon/evening (see green/yellow-shaded area on Map 2 below). A blocking pattern aloft will ensure a very slow eastward movement of this low pressure system out of Illinois into Indiana, meaning we will still be under its influence Monday with showers and associated northeasterly winds driving renewed Lakeshore Flooding.

Map 1 Sunday Excessive rainfall outlook

Map 2 Sunday Severe Weather Outlook

Regional Weather radar Mosaic