Flash Flood Watch in effect for the entire Chicago area of northeast illinois and northwest Indiana through Tuesday evening…

..FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Chicago has expanded the

* Flash Flood Watch to include portions of north central Illinois
  and northeast Illinois, including the following areas, in north
  central Illinois, Boone, De Kalb, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. In
  northeast Illinois, Lake IL and McHenry.
  Continuing in effect for 
 * Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the   
  following areas, in Illinois, Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern Will,  
  Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle,   
  Livingston, Northern Cook, Northern Will, Southern Cook and   
  Southern Will. In northwest Indiana, Benton, Jasper, Lake IN,  
  Newton and Porter. 



* Through Tuesday evening

* Waves of thunderstorms with torrential downpours will move through
  northern Illinois today through Tuesday. With already wet soils,
  additional rainfall may lead to flash flooding of ditches, farm
  fields, and roadways.

* Flooding of ditches, farm fields, and roadways as well as rises in
  creek and river levels possible. In urban areas, flooding of
  basements is possible.






