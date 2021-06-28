Flash Flood Watch in effect for a good portion of Chicago area into Tuesday evening

CHICAGO — The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the following areas, in Illinois, Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Livingston, Northern Cook, Northern Will, Southern Cook and Southern Will.

In northwest Indiana, Benton, Jasper, Lake IN, Newton and Porter (dark green-shaded counties in headlined map). From 7 AM CDT /8 AM EDT/ this morning through Tuesday evening.

Waves of thunderstorms with torrential downpours will move through northern Illinois and northwestern Indiana today and Tuesday. With already saturated soils, additional rainfall may lead to flash flooding of ditches, farm fields, and roadways.

Flooding of ditches, farm fields, and roadways as well as rises in creek and river levels possible. In urban areas, flooding of basements is possible.

A warm front will move slowly north through northeast Illinois today, pulling warm moist unstable air back into the area.

As the front passes a given location, winds will shift from the east to the south and dew-points will jump from the 60s into the 70s.

Under these circumstances showers or thunderstorms could develop along and north of the front, as well as in the warm humid unstable air to the south. T

he most likely time for periods/bands of stronger storms with heavy flood-producing downpours will be during peak-heating hours this afternoon and evening and potentially Tuesday morning through the following afternoon/evening hours. Strong damaging winds could also accompany some of the most intense storms.

Current Regional Weather Radar Mosaic