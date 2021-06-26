Heavy downpours cause wide spread flooding; Flash Flood warnings issued

There are currently several Flash Flood Warnings in effect for much of the Chicago metropolitan area as severe storms sweep through the area for the second time this week.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Eastern Cook, Central DuPage and Northwestern Will counties until 6:15 p.m.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Sunday morning across Illinois and Northwestern Indiana, including Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Lee, Livingston counties in Illinois as well as Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana.

Widespread flooding was reported throughout the Chicago area.

Flooding near Irving Park Road and U.S. Route 41

Illinois State Police have diverted traffic off of I-290 near Des Plaines Avenue due to standing water on the roadways. Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Des Plaines Avenue and westbound traffic is being diverted onto 1st Avenue.

Bellwood police have closed off Mannheim Road between St. Charles Road and Randolph Street due to flooding and standing water in the roadway.

Lyons police have closed both northbound and southbound lanes of 1st Avenue between Ogden Avenue and 31st Street.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued through much of the South and Southwest Suburbs for this evening.

Flash Flood Warning including Joliet IL, Hammond IN, Gary IN until 9:45 PM CDT

Flooding in the area has also caused delays to the CTA Blue Line.

Blue Line trains are running w/residual delays after earlier standing water at Forest Park. Service is resuming, allow extra time.

Residential flooding was also reported through the city and suburbs.

Flooding on Saturday, June 26 in LaGrange, IL

Video of flooding near 16th Street and 56th Court in Cicero, IL

