...FLASH FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CDT THIS
MORNING FOR LAKE IL AND EAST CENTRAL MCHENRY COUNTIES...

At 702 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported ongoing flooding of
multiple roadways, mainly in Lake County. Between 2 and 5 inches of
rain have fallen, with highest amounts in central to eastern Lake
County, where a Flash Flood Warning continues until 11 AM CDT.
Localized flash flooding is likely occurring in parts of eastern
McHenry and western Lake Counties.

HAZARD...Flash flooding.

SOURCE...Law enforcement.

IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
         areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as
         other poor drainage and low lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
  Waukegan, Lake Bluff, Crystal Lake, North Chicago, Gurnee,
  Mundelein, Highland Park, Round Lake Beach, McHenry, Vernon Hills,
  Zion, Grayslake, Libertyville, Lake Forest, Round Lake, Antioch,
  Wauconda, Fox Lake, Lake Villa, Island Lake and Lindenhurst.