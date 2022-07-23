...FLASH FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR LAKE IL AND EAST CENTRAL MCHENRY COUNTIES... At 702 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported ongoing flooding of multiple roadways, mainly in Lake County. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen, with highest amounts in central to eastern Lake County, where a Flash Flood Warning continues until 11 AM CDT. Localized flash flooding is likely occurring in parts of eastern McHenry and western Lake Counties. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Waukegan, Lake Bluff, Crystal Lake, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Highland Park, Round Lake Beach, McHenry, Vernon Hills, Zion, Grayslake, Libertyville, Lake Forest, Round Lake, Antioch, Wauconda, Fox Lake, Lake Villa, Island Lake and Lindenhurst.

