The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Iroquois County in east central Illinois... Benton County in northwestern Indiana... Southern Jasper County in northwestern Indiana... Southern Newton County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 615 PM CDT /715 PM EDT/. * At 1223 PM CDT /123 PM EDT/, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Rensselaer, Watseka, Fowler, Gilman, Kentland, Clifton, Milford, Remington, Morocco, Onarga, Oxford, Sheldon, Chebanse, Goodland, Brook, Ashkum, Martinton, Earl Park, Stockland and Crescent City.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction