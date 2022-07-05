Update 12:51AM CDT…

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR EAST CENTRAL BOONE, NORTHEASTERN DE KALB, NORTHERN COOK, NORTHERN KANE, SOUTHERN LAKE IL AND SOUTHERN MCHENRY COUNTIES... ..ADDED DUPAGE COUNTY... At 1251 AM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour continuing across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen, with isolated higher amounts. Some areas may see additional rainfall of up to 2 inches. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. Locations that will experience flash flooding include... Elgin, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Glenview, Buffalo Grove, Bartlett, Crystal Lake, Streamwood, Hanover Park, Carpentersville, Wheeling, Park Ridge and Northbrook. __________________________________________________________________

he National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... East Central Boone County in north central Illinois... Northeastern De Kalb County in north central Illinois... Northern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... Northern Kane County in northeastern Illinois... Southern Lake IL County in northeastern Illinois... Southern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 515 AM CDT. * At 1215 AM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Storms are producing rain rates of 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour, with isolated rates near 3 inches per hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Chicago, Elgin, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Glenview, Buffalo Grove, Bartlett, Crystal Lake, Streamwood, Hanover Park, Carpentersville, Wheeling, Park Ridge and Northbrook. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Warning means rapid-onset flooding is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along creeks, drainage ditches, and other waterways should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, canals, and storm sewers, as well roadways, underpasses, and other poor drainage areas.