Flash Flood Warning until 3AM CDT for portions of DuPage, Will, Kane and Kendall Counties…

UPDATE:

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR
SOUTHWESTERN DUPAGE, SOUTHERN KANE, NORTHEASTERN KENDALL AND
NORTHWESTERN WILL COUNTIES...

At 1029 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated that the heavy rain
producing thunderstorms have abated across the warned area. However,
between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen over the past few hours,
with the highest amounts in the Sugar Grove area. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
         areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as
         other poor drainage and low lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
  Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Romeoville, Plainfield,
  St. Charles, Oswego, Batavia, Lockport, Geneva, Yorkville, Campton
  Hills, Crest Hill, Montgomery, North Aurora, Sugar Grove, Boulder
  Hill, Elburn and Fairmont.

