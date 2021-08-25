Flash Flood Warning until 3AM CDT for portions of DuPage, Will, Kane and Kendall Counties…

UPDATE:

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR SOUTHWESTERN DUPAGE, SOUTHERN KANE, NORTHEASTERN KENDALL AND NORTHWESTERN WILL COUNTIES... At 1029 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated that the heavy rain producing thunderstorms have abated across the warned area. However, between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen over the past few hours, with the highest amounts in the Sugar Grove area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Romeoville, Plainfield, St. Charles, Oswego, Batavia, Lockport, Geneva, Yorkville, Campton Hills, Crest Hill, Montgomery, North Aurora, Sugar Grove, Boulder Hill, Elburn and Fairmont.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southwestern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... Southern Kane County in northeastern Illinois... Northeastern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 300 AM CDT. * At 906 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Bolingbrook, Romeoville, Plainfield, St. Charles, Oswego, Batavia, Lockport, Geneva, Yorkville, Campton Hills, Crest Hill, Montgomery, North Aurora, Sugar Grove, Boulder Hill, Elburn and Fairmont.