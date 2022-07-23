Update:

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT/115 PM EDT/ THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN IROQUOIS AND NORTHWESTERN BENTON COUNTIES... At 1021 AM CDT /1121 AM EDT/, doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms continue to produce heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Radar and surface observations indicate 2 to 4 inches of rain have fallen over the last few hours. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Fowler, Milford, Earl Park, Stockland, Woodland, Raub, Wadena and Swanington. ___________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Iroquois County in east central Illinois... Northwestern Benton County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 1215 PM CDT /115 PM EDT/. * At 912 AM CDT /1012 AM EDT/, doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Fowler, Milford, Earl Park, Stockland, Woodland, Raub, Wadena and Swanington. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.