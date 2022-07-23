Update:

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM CDT/115 PM
EDT/ THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN IROQUOIS AND NORTHWESTERN
BENTON COUNTIES...

At 1021 AM CDT /1121 AM EDT/, doppler radar and automated rain
gauges indicated thunderstorms continue to produce heavy rain across
the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly. Radar and surface observations indicate 2 to 4 inches of
rain have fallen over the last few hours.

HAZARD...Flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
         areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as
         other poor drainage and low lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
  Fowler, Milford, Earl Park, Stockland, Woodland, Raub, Wadena and
  Swanington.
___________________________________________________________________
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
  Southeastern Iroquois County in east central Illinois...
  Northwestern Benton County in northwestern Indiana...

* Until 1215 PM CDT /115 PM EDT/.

* At 912 AM CDT /1012 AM EDT/, doppler radar and automated rain
  gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the
  warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
  shortly.

  HAZARD...Flash flooding.

  SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

  IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams,
           urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as
           well as other poor drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
  Fowler, Milford, Earl Park, Stockland, Woodland, Raub, Wadena and
  Swanington.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.