Flash flood warning remains in effect until 6:15 PM CDT.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Eastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... Central DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 1218 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Cicero, Evanston, Bolingbrook, Skokie, Des Plaines, Orland Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Wheaton, Oak Park, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Ohare Airport, Romeoville and Plainfield. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means rapid-onset flooding is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along creeks, drainage ditches, and other waterways should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.

Doppler radar estimated rainfall for the hour ending at 12:30 PM CDT. Imagery courtesy of College of Du Page Nexlab

Radar and surface reports indicate that around 2″ of rain fell between 11:30 and 12:30 PM in a corridor from near Darien, across the near west suburbs, to the north side of Chicago.