Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for a large portion of the Chicago area south of the city until 10PM CDT

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR LIVINGSTON, WESTERN FORD, NORTHWESTERN IROQUOIS,
SOUTHEASTERN GRUNDY, KANKAKEE AND SOUTHWESTERN LAKE IN COUNTIES...
AND SOUTHEASTERN COOK, EAST CENTRAL GRUNDY, NORTHEASTERN KANKAKEE, 
WILL, LAKE IN AND WEST CENTRAL PORTER COUNTIES... 



At 534 PM CDT, Doppler radar estimated that between 2 and 4 inches
of rain have fallen this afternoon in addition to several inches of
rain over the past few days. Flash flooding is likely ongoing across
much of the warned area. The heavy rain continues over a few portions 
of the warned area, with light to moderate rain occurring in other areas.

HAZARD...Flash flooding.

SOURCE...Doppler radar.

IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
         areas, highways, streets and underpasses, farmland, and
         other poor drainage and low lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Channahon, Pontiac, Manteno,
Braidwood, Coal City, Dwight, Fairbury, Gibson City, Momence,
Herscher, Clifton, Chatsworth, Diamond, Limestone, Gardner, Grant
Park and Forrest and South Chicago, Joliet, Hammond, Gary, Orland Park, 
Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, Chicago Heights, 
Roseland, Englewood, South Shore, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, 
Lansing, Oak Forest and Crown Point.
