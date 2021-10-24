Flash flood watch issued for portions of Chicagoland

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of the Chicago metropolitan area as waves of rain and thunderstorms continue into Sunday evening.

Rainfall totals of 2-4″ are expected, with higher totals possible.

The Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 3 a.m. Monday across Illinois and Northwestern Indiana. Illinois counties include Cook, DuPage, Will, Kankakee, Iroquois, Kendall, Grundy, La Salle and Livingston. Counties in Northwest Indiana include Lake, Newton, Jasper and Porter.

ALakeshore Flood Advisory takes effect 7 p.m. Sunday through 7 p.m. Monday for central and northern Cook and Lake counties. As a result, trails, parks and low-lying areas along the immediate Lake Michigan shore may flood.

Winds up to 50 mph should also produce large waves.

A Wind Advisory is also in effect from midnight Monday through 3 p.m. for central/northern Cook and Lake counties. East winds gusts should reach 45-50 mph.