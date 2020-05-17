Flash Flood Warning issued for large part of Chicago area, Cook County

Watch Above: Radar shows storms continuing to cross the Chicagoland area Sunday evening

CHICAGO — A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for a large part of the Chicago area through 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Chicago.

According to the NWS, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms were producing very heavy rain across a large portion of the Chicago area, encompassing parts of Will and Cook counties, around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Due to huge 2- to 5-inch rainfall totals we received in the 2-day storm that ended just two days ago, soils were already saturated with rainfall and many rivers were already near bankfull or in flood Sunday afternoon.

Around two to three inches of rain fallen in the past three hours over areas included in the Flash Flood Warning, prompting reports of street flooding.

Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly in those areas, which could include flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas.

The NWS warns drivers to “turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads,” as most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Widespread rainfall totals around an inch were reported earlier Sunday morning, and a half to 1-inch additional rain has fallen by mid-afternoon.

