Flash flood warning issued for central Porter county until Midnight, CDT.

Radar indicates that thunderstorms that prompted earlier warnings have either weakened or moved out of the area. No tornado or severe thunderstorm warnings remain in effect. Tornado watch #207 is due to expire at 9 PM. Brief, widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will linger across Cook, Will, and Kankakee counties, as well as NW Indiana through 11 PM.

Flash flood warnings due to earlier heavy rainfall remain in effect over far SE Cook and northern Lake counties until 10:30 PM, and for central Porter county until midnight, CDT.