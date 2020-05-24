WATCH LIVE
Flash flood warning issued for central Porter county until Midnight, CDT.

Flash Flood Warning
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville
806 PM CDT Sat May 23 2020

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
  Central Porter County in northwestern Indiana...

* Until midnight CDT.

* At 805 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
  torrential rainfall across the warned area. These thunderstorms
  will produce one to three inches of rain in less than an hour.
  This will result in flash flooding of creeks, streams, and low
  lying areas.

  HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
           highways, streets and underpasses as well as other
           drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
  Valparaiso, Hebron, Boone Grove, Lincoln Hills, Malden, Wheeler,
  Lakes Of The Four Seasons and Kvpz.

