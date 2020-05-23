WATCH LIVE
WGN Weekend Evening News

Flash flood warning issued for a small part of SE Cook and NW Lake counties until 10:45 PM CDT.

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated: 
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
  Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois...
  Northern Lake County in northwestern Indiana...

* Until 1045 PM CDT.

* At 452 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
  heavy rain across the warned area. Up to two inches of rain have
  been reported in under an hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or
  expected to begin shortly.

  HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
           highways, streets and underpasses as well as other
           drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
  Hammond, Gary, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, Chicago
  Heights, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Highland,
  Munster, Dolton, Griffith, Lake Station, Steger, Glenwood, Whiting,
  Burnham and South Holland.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News