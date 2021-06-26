Flash Flood Warning issued along I-55 corridor until 10 PM CDT.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Livingston County in central Illinois... Western Ford County in east central Illinois... Northwestern Iroquois County in east central Illinois... Southeastern Grundy County in northeastern Illinois... Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois... Southwestern Lake IN County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 1000 PM CDT Saturday. * At 357 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Channahon, Pontiac, Manteno, Braidwood, Coal City, Dwight, Fairbury, Gibson City, Momence, Herscher, Clifton, Chatsworth, Diamond, Limestone, Gardner, Grant Park and Forrest. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means rapid-onset flooding is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along creeks, drainage ditches, and other waterways should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.