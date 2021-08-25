Flash Flood Warning in effect until 3:15AM CDT for portions of Cook, Kankakee and Will Counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter Counties in NW Indiana…

UPDATE:

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR SOUTHEASTERN COOK, NORTHEASTERN KANKAKEE, SOUTHEASTERN WILL, LAKE IN AND PORTER COUNTIES... At 1025 PM CDT, trained weather spotters and local 911 dispatch centers reported flooded roadways including along state highway 30 near Merrillville and along residential streets in South Haven. Additionally, flooding of residential streets was reported in Grant Park. Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicate that 1 to locally 4 inches of rain fell in the warned area in less then two hours. The heaviest rain has ended, and water will continue receding. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Continued flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Hammond, Gary, Tinley Park, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Chicago Heights, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Crown Point, Harvey, Highland, Munster, Park Forest, Homewood, Matteson and Frankfort.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... Northeastern Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern Will County in northeastern Illinois... Lake IN County in northwestern Indiana... Porter County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 315 AM CDT. * This Warning upgrades the Flood Advisory issued for these counties earlier. * At 915 PM CDT, doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Hammond, Gary, Tinley Park, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Chicago Heights, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Crown Point, Harvey, Highland, Munster, Park Forest, Homewood, Matteson and Frankfort.