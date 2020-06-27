Flash Flood Warning for portions of Kane, DuPage and Cook Counties until 10:15PM CDT…Flood Advisory for portions of Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage and Cook Counties until 9:45PM CDT…

Flash Flood Warning for...

Northeastern Kane County in northeastern Illinois...

Northern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois...

Northern Cook County in northeastern Illinois...

* Until 1015 PM CDT.

* At 711 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

very heavy rain across the warned area, including rainfall rates

of one inch in just 15 to 30 minutes. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly, especially in urban, poor drainage, or

lower lying areas. This warning does include many northern and

central neighborhoods of Chicago.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Chicago, Elgin, Cicero, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg,

Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Berwyn, Mount Prospect, Wheaton,

Hoffman Estates, Oak Park, Downers Grove, Glenview, Elmhurst,

Lombard, Carol Stream and Carpentersville.

A Flood Advisory is in effect until 10:15PM CDT for….

Lake County in northeastern Illinois…

Central De Kalb County in north central Illinois…

Kane County in northeastern Illinois…

Northern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois…

Northern Cook County in northeastern Illinois…

* Until 945 PM CDT.

* At 640 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory

area, including northern and western parts of the Chicago metro.

Temporary rainfall rates as high as two inches per hour have been

observed with these storms.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Chicago, Elgin, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg,

Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates,

Glenview, Elmhurst, Buffalo Grove, Carol Stream, Carpentersville,

Wheeling, Park Ridge, Addison and Northbrook.