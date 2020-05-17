Flash flood warning for much of Chicagoland continues.

Heavy rains have caused widespread flooding across a good portion of the Chicago area under a Flash Flood Warning late this Sunday afternoon. Individual storm cells are moving northeast – downpours of 1 to 2-inches have quickly accumulated water in low areas and where water-logged ditches, streams, viaducts and drainage systems are overwhelmed. Weather observer Frank Wachowski near Midway Airport reported a torrential downpour of 1.40-inches in a 15-minute time-frame between 4:30 and 4:45 pm CDT this afternoon and 2.65-inches for the day. The Flash Flood Warning (red-shaded area on the map below) will continue in effect until 10:30PM CDT this evening.

Following are a few of the flooding reports: