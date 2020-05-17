Breaking News
Flash Flood Warning issued for large part of Chicago area, Cook County

Flash flood warning for much of Chicagoland continues.

Area in red highlights areas under the flash flood warning.
BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED
Flash Flood Warning
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville
648 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
  Southern Lake County in northeastern Illinois...
  Will County in northeastern Illinois...
  Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois...
  DuPage County in northeastern Illinois...
  Cook County in northeastern Illinois...
  Lake County in northwestern Indiana...

* Until 1015 PM CDT.

* At 645 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a band of torrential rain
  moving across the warned area. This band of rain is producing one
  to two and a half inches of rain in less than an hour. This very
  heavy rainfall will result in potentially significant flash
  flooding of roadways, streams, and creeks.

  HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing
           flash flooding.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
           urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
  Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Elgin, Waukegan, Cicero,
  Hammond, Gary, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg,
  Bolingbrook, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Orland Park, Tinley
  Park, Oak Lawn and Berwyn.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as
well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

&&

LAT...LON 4235 8783 4223 8781 4206 8767 4185 8761
      4171 8753 4167 8747 4168 8743 4164 8742
      4162 8723 4117 8746 4117 8753 4114 8753
      4108 8769 4101 8824 4214 8824 4237 8795

FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

