Flash Flood Warning for central Cook and eastern DuPage Counties until 10:30PM CDT…

Update:

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL COOK AND EASTERN DUPAGE COUNTIES... At 809 PM CDT, doppler radar continued to indicate scattered thunderstorms producing heavy rain across portions of the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area early this evening. Flooded roads have been reported in and around Darien. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Chicago, Cicero, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Des Plaines, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Oak Park, Downers Grove, Glenview, Elmhurst, Lombard, Ohare Airport, Streamwood, Carol Stream, Hanover Park and Park Ridge.

____________________________________________________________________________________



The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Central Cook County in northeastern Illinois... Eastern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 721 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Water was beginning to flood roadways in parts of Darien. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Chicago, Cicero, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Des Plaines, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Oak Park, Downers Grove, Glenview, Elmhurst, Lombard, Ohare Airport, Streamwood, Carol Stream, Hanover Park and Park Ridge.