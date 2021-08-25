Flash Flood Warning for central Cook and eastern DuPage Counties until 10:30PM CDT…

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR CENTRAL COOK AND EASTERN DUPAGE COUNTIES...

At 809 PM CDT, doppler radar continued to indicate scattered
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across portions of the warned
area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional
rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area
early this evening. Flooded roads have been reported in and around
Darien.

HAZARD...Flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Rapid-onset flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
         areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as
         other poor drainage and low lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Chicago, Cicero, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Des Plaines, Oak
Lawn, Berwyn, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Oak Park,
Downers Grove, Glenview, Elmhurst, Lombard, Ohare Airport,
Streamwood, Carol Stream, Hanover Park and Park Ridge.

