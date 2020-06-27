Flash Flood Warning continues until 10:15PM CDT for northeastern Kane, northern DuPage, and Northern Cook Counties…

...THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KANE...NORTHERN DUPAGE AND NORTHERN COOK COUNTIES... At 809 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have diminished in coverage and intensity across the warned area. However, earlier rainfall of one to one and a half inches in places resulted in some flooding and this water will be slow to subside in places, especially poor drainage locations. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flooding include... Chicago, Elgin, Cicero, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Berwyn, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Oak Park, Downers Grove, Glenview, Elmhurst, Lombard, Carol Stream and Carpentersville.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction