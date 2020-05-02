First weekend of May to feature milder temps

Runoff from recent rains continues to feed into Chicago-area rivers and streams with many in flood or running near bankfull . Moderate flooding is forecast for Segments on the Des Plaines River at Gurnee, Lincolnshire and Russell, the Illinois River at LaSalle, the Fox River at Algonquin, and the Kankakee River at Shelby with minor flooding on the Illinois River at Morris and Ottawa, the Des Plaines River at Des Plaines, The Fox River at Montgomery and Dayton, the Vermilion River at Leonore, and the DuPage River at Plainfield. The aforementioned Flood Warnings and Flood Advisories for near bankfull conditions are denoted on the headlined map in light green shading.

Following is the latest Hydrologic Summary of river stages and flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service...