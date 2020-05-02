First weekend of May to feature milder temps

After a chilly, rainy period across much of the Midwest, the weekend promises to bring ample sunshine and above normal temperatures. High temps to our west soared to mid-summer levels on Friday, with readings approaching 90 degrees across eastern Nebraska and northwest Iowa. Trajectory forecasts suggest part of this warm air mass will be headed into the Chicago area on Saturday. Though readings are not expected to be as extreme, a few locations may reach the 80-degree mark, making this the warmest air we’ve experienced since April 7th. Winds are to shift to the northwest Saturday afternoon in the wake of a weak cold front. Temperatures in the post-frontal air mass remain mild, and it is likely Sunday will be another 70-degree day. If so, this will be the warmest pair of weekend days since last September 21-22, which produced 2 days in the upper 70s.