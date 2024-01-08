Chicago’s first significant snow fall is on the way.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the entire Chicago area beginning at 8 p.m. Monday and lasting through most, if not all of Tuesday, depending on your location. DeKalb and McHenry Counties will be upgraded from a Winter Weather Advisory to a Winter Storm Watch Tuesday at 6 a.m.

Snow is expected to begin falling late Monday night and last into Tuesday. Areas south of the city of Chicago will see mostly rain Tuesday afternoon. Areas north should expect to see mostly snow.

Snow totals will vary depending on location and come in two rounds.

Kendall, LaSalle, Grundy, Will and DuPage counties will see the heaviest snowfall early Monday night and early Tuesday morning, just after midnight.

Boone, Winnebago, McHenry and Lake counties will see the heaviest snow Tuesday evening and Tuesday night.

By noon Tuesday, areas directly south of Chicago will see 2.5 to 3 inches of snow. Areas southwest will see more, closer to 4 to 5 inches.

Areas directly north of Chicago will see close to 3 inches. Areas northwest will be in the 4-4.5 inch range.

The Chicago metro area will see about 3.5 inches.

The second round of snow Tuesday is expected to add much more to accumulations to areas northwest of Chicago.

By early Wednesday morning Boone, Winnebago, McHenry and Lake counties will see over 7 inches of snow, with 9 inches expected in areas further west.