CHICAGO — Another extremely hot and humid day is expected across Chicagoland.

Tuesday is the summer solstice — the longest daylight hours of the year and the official start of summer.

Temperatures will be in the uppers 90s, but some areas are likely to see triple digits, or very close. As of 5 p.m., Midway topped out at 101 degrees and O’Hare was 99 degrees.

This is the most 100°+ days by June 21st in the heart of the city at Midway airport in 89 years (since 4 days of 100+ in 1933). We are truly in rare meteorological territory here! #Chicago #heatwave @WGNNews 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/n34V6BwfQO — Bill Snyder (@billyweather) June 21, 2022

Heat index values were between 100 to 105 degrees.

A Heat Advisory is in effect starting at noon until 7 p.m. for Northwest counties. There is a chance for showers or thunderstorms Tuesday night.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

The city has reopened cooling centers for those who need to escape the heat.

Cooling areas are located at six community service centers. Visitors are required to wear a face covering while in the cooling areas.

Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street

Garfield Center – 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove

North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave.

Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management advises anyone with heat issues to call 311.

Temperatures on Wednesday fall off a bit, with a high of 90 degrees expected, low of 76.