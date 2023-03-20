A very spring-like pattern will set up for the first few days of Spring. Rain will be likely Tuesday night- Thursday night with thunderstorms possible during that stretch.

The low-pressure system that will bring the period of precipitation, is tough to see on the surface map, as it is just forming. The moisture that it will tap into, however, is quite easy to make out in this mid-level water vapor loop from the GOES East Satellite. Look for the GREEN that’s streaming from the Pacific through the Southwest. It’s on the way!

Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center

Monday, March 20

HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

Isolated sprinkles after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Monday Night

Isolated sprinkles before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday, March 21

HIGH: 53 LOW: 40

A 20 percent chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night

Rain, mainly before 1am. Low around 40. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday, March 22

HIGH: 56 LOW: 41

A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Wednesday Night

A chance of rain, then rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 70%.