CHICAGO — The Justice Department charged two more Illinois residents Tuesday in connection with the riot at the US Capitol.

David Wiersma, 66, and Dawn Frankowski, 53, were arrested Tuesday and are charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, according to the Justice Department, as reported by the Chicago Sun-Times.