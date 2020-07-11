Few showers/t-storms late morning – Strong thunderstorms possible late afternoon/tonight across the Chicago area

An area of weakening showers and a few thunderstorms will drift southeast across western sections of the Chicago area late this Saturday morning, but a band of stronger/possibly severe storms is likely to surge southeast across the entire Chicago area late this afternoon into the overnight hours .

The National Storm Prediction Center has most of the Chicago area in a Slight to Marginal Risk of Severe storms later this afternoon and tonight (see headlined map). An upper-level disturbance (short/wave pocket of cold air aloft) will move across southern Minnesota this afternoon, across our area later tonight preceded by a wide band of potentially strong to severe thunderstorms.