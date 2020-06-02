Falling trend on Rivers could be delayed by rains tonight/Wednesday

As a cold front sags south, showers and thunderstorms will move out of Wisconsin into northern Illinois later tonight, spreading across the remainder of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana Wednesday. Rainfall totals from a quarter to half-inch will likely be common with locally greater amounts under stronger thunderstorms.

Chicago-area rivers in general continue a slow steady fall. Minor flooding is forecast into the weekend on the Illinois River from Starved Rock to LaSalle. The Fox River may be most affected by rain in the next 24 hours with minor flooding in the Harvard area and near bankfull conditions farther south maintained for a longer period. With anticipated rains, the remaining rivers should not experience any flooding problems.

River segments in flood are displayed in light green on the headlined map. The Hydrologic Summary of river stages and flood forecast issued earlier this Tuesday morning by the Chicago National Weather Service is provided below.

Hydrologic Summary National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL 730 AM CDT Tue Jun 2 2020 Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood Stage Today Change Forecast North Branch Chicago River Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 11.16 07 AM Tue -0.09 Des Plaines River Russell 7.0 3.20 06 AM Tue -0.21 Gurnee 7.0 3.68 06 AM Tue -0.30 Lincolnshire 12.5 8.10 07 AM Tue -0.31 Des Plaines 15.0 9.72 07 AM Tue -0.35 River Forest 16.0 6.30 07 AM Tue -0.72 Riverside 7.5 3.42 07 AM Tue -0.31 Fox River Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 9.39 06 AM Tue -0.31 Montgomery 13.5 12.73 07 AM Tue -0.10 Dayton 12.0 9.33 07 AM Tue -0.23 East Branch Du Page River Bolingbrook 19.5 15.20 06 AM Tue -0.07 West Branch Du Page River Warrenville 11.5 7.94 06 AM Tue -0.04 Du Page River Plainfield 12.0 7.19 07 AM Tue -0.05 Shorewood 6.5 2.71 07 AM Tue -0.09 Iroquois River Rensselaer 12.0 5.33 06 AM Tue -0.10 Foresman 18.0 8.14 07 AM Tue -0.29 Chebanse 16.0 5.39 07 AM Tue -0.28 Iroquois 18.0 8.41 07 AM Tue -0.39 Sugar Creek Milford 18.0 5.26 07 AM Tue -0.18 Kankakee River Dunns Bridge 10.0 6.86 07 AM Tue -0.33 Kouts 11.0 7.82 07 AM Tue -0.28 Shelby 10.5 9.03 07 AM Tue -0.29 Momence 5.0 3.50 07 AM Tue -0.12 Wilmington 6.5 2.70 07 AM Tue -0.11 Thorn Creek Thornton 10.0 3.12 06 AM Tue -0.09 Little Calumet River Dyer 12.0 2.33 07 AM Tue -0.05 Munster (H 12.0 6.01 07 AM Tue -0.19 South Holland 16.5 6.48 07 AM Tue -0.28 Mazon River Coal City 12.0 2.40 07 AM Tue -0.05 Vermilion River Pontiac 14.0 4.17 07 AM Tue -0.05 Leonore 16.0 5.74 07 AM Tue -0.11 Upper Illinois River Morris 16.0 7.81 07 AM Tue -0.14 Ottawa 463.0 460.10 06 AM Tue -0.26 La Salle 20.0 22.57 07 AM Tue -0.55 MINOR S Branch Kishwaukee River DeKalb 10.0 3.76 07 AM Tue -0.01 Kishwaukee River Belvidere 9.0 3.26 06 AM Tue -0.18 Perryville 12.0 7.62 06 AM Tue -0.15 Pecatonica River Shirland 12.0 10.57 07 AM Tue 0.10 Rock River Rockton 10.0 7.84 06 AM Tue 1.05 Latham Park 9.0 6.95 06 AM Tue -0.01 Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 2.81 07 AM Tue -0.01 Byron 13.0 9.35 07 AM Tue -0.10 Dixon 16.0 11.46 06 AM Tue -0.06