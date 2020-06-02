1  of  2
Falling trend on Rivers could be delayed by rains tonight/Wednesday

As a cold front sags south, showers and thunderstorms will move out of Wisconsin into northern Illinois later tonight, spreading across the remainder of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana Wednesday. Rainfall totals from a quarter to half-inch will likely be common with locally greater amounts under stronger thunderstorms.

Chicago-area rivers in general continue a slow steady fall. Minor flooding is forecast into the weekend on the Illinois River from Starved Rock to LaSalle. The Fox River may be most affected by rain in the next 24 hours with minor flooding in the Harvard area and near bankfull conditions farther south maintained for a longer period. With anticipated rains, the remaining rivers should not experience any flooding problems.

River segments in flood are displayed in light green on the headlined map. The Hydrologic Summary of river stages and flood forecast issued earlier this Tuesday morning by the Chicago National Weather Service is provided below.

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Tue Jun 2 2020

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    11.16  07 AM Tue  -0.09

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     3.20  06 AM Tue  -0.21
Gurnee                 7.0     3.68  06 AM Tue  -0.30
Lincolnshire          12.5     8.10  07 AM Tue  -0.31
Des Plaines           15.0     9.72  07 AM Tue  -0.35
River Forest          16.0     6.30  07 AM Tue  -0.72
Riverside              7.5     3.42  07 AM Tue  -0.31

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5     9.39  06 AM Tue  -0.31
Montgomery            13.5    12.73  07 AM Tue  -0.10
Dayton                12.0     9.33  07 AM Tue  -0.23

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    15.20  06 AM Tue  -0.07

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     7.94  06 AM Tue  -0.04

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     7.19  07 AM Tue  -0.05
Shorewood              6.5     2.71  07 AM Tue  -0.09

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     5.33  06 AM Tue  -0.10
Foresman              18.0     8.14  07 AM Tue  -0.29
Chebanse              16.0     5.39  07 AM Tue  -0.28
Iroquois              18.0     8.41  07 AM Tue  -0.39

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     5.26  07 AM Tue  -0.18

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     6.86  07 AM Tue  -0.33
Kouts                 11.0     7.82  07 AM Tue  -0.28
Shelby                10.5     9.03  07 AM Tue  -0.29
Momence                5.0     3.50  07 AM Tue  -0.12
Wilmington             6.5     2.70  07 AM Tue  -0.11

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     3.12  06 AM Tue  -0.09

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     2.33  07 AM Tue  -0.05

Munster (H            12.0     6.01  07 AM Tue  -0.19
South Holland         16.5     6.48  07 AM Tue  -0.28

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     2.40  07 AM Tue  -0.05

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     4.17  07 AM Tue  -0.05
Leonore               16.0     5.74  07 AM Tue  -0.11

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0     7.81  07 AM Tue  -0.14
Ottawa               463.0   460.10  06 AM Tue  -0.26
La Salle              20.0    22.57  07 AM Tue  -0.55 MINOR

S Branch Kishwaukee River
DeKalb                10.0     3.76  07 AM Tue  -0.01

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     3.26  06 AM Tue  -0.18
Perryville            12.0     7.62  06 AM Tue  -0.15

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    10.57  07 AM Tue   0.10

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     7.84  06 AM Tue   1.05
Latham Park            9.0     6.95  06 AM Tue  -0.01
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0     2.81  07 AM Tue  -0.01
Byron                 13.0     9.35  07 AM Tue  -0.10
Dixon                 16.0    11.46  06 AM Tue  -0.06

