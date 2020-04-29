Extended period of moderate rainfall expected – Flood Watch for northern portions of Chicago area, Lakeshore flooding likely

A Flood Watch is in effect through this evening for Boone, McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, and Kane counties in NE Illinois with an emphasis on potential flooding on the Des Plaines, Fox, and Kishwaukee Rivers and their tributaries. A Lakeshore Flood Warning will take effect later this evening and continue through Thursday for the Illinois and NW Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline.

The slow-moving low pressure system tracked east across northern Illinois into southern Lake Michigan overnight and is expected to continue a slow movement into lower Michigan tonight and Thursday. As the low pressure passed north of Chicago, 1-3 inches of rainfall occurred in the aforementioned counties now under a Flood Watch – 2.95 inches was reported at Lake Villa, 2.90 at Round Lake, 2.80 at Long Lake, and 2.78 at Lindenhurst. Additional rainfall of over an inch is expected today.

As the low pressure drifts slowly east and deepens, winds over our area will gradually shift to the north and intensify later today and tonight with gusts over 40 mph expected for an extended period into Thursday. As a result, the Lakeshore Flood Warnings will take effect with 8-12 foot waves building along the Illinois shoreline and a little higher 10-14 foot waves along the Indiana shoreline.

Regional Weather Radar Mosaic