CHICAGO — Dangerously hot conditions are starting to move into the Chicago area Tuesday and will continue to build through Thursday evening.

An Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday through 9 p.m. Wednesday for the entire area. Temperatures will feel like 105-115 degrees with a 10 percent storm chance.

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for Wednesday evening into Thursday evening with feel-like temperatures hitting 105-115 degrees.

TODAY: Mainly sunny conditions and cooler lakeside. A Heat Advisory has been issued for LaSalle County. Winds: ESE 5-10. High: 90/82. Feels like: 95-105 degrees.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy conditions. Winds: SSW 5-10. Low: 74.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog