CHICAGO — Several days of dangerous heat begin Tuesday following Monday’s severe storms that left major damage throughout the area.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Chicago area until 8 p.m. Wednesday and a Heat Advisory is in effect from noon Tuesday until the same time for Lake and McHenry counties.

Very hot and humid conditions are expected with temperatures near 100, the heat index is expected to reach 110 degrees.

The area has potential to reach the record high Tuesday, which is 99 degrees.

Tuesday Forecast: Patchy AM fog, mainly sunny, heat index 100-109, Heat Advisory for Lake (IL) and McHenry Counties from noon today until 8PM Wed. Excessive Heat Warning for the rest of the area during those hours. Winds: SSW 5-15 G25. High: 98.

Mostly clear tonight. Winds: SSW 10-15 G25. Low: 79.

Wednesday Forecast: Mostly sunny, heat index 100-109, Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat warning continues, PM storms. Winds: SW 10-15 G25. High: 97.

Cooling areas are located at six community service centers and will be available Tuesday and Wednesday. Visitors are required to wear a face covering while in the cooling areas.

Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street

– 1140 W. 79th Street Garfield Center – 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

– 10 S. Kedzie Ave. King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove

– 4314 S. Cottage Grove North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.

– 845 W. Wilson Ave. South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

– 8650 S. Commercial Ave. Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave.

The oppressive heat and humidity will break as we head towards next weekend.