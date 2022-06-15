CHICAGO — Another day of dangerously high temperatures and humidity is in store Wednesday for the entire Chicago area.

Midway and O’Hare have reached 90-deg for the 9th and 4th time respectively to date this year. And a high temp record appears within reach today.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect through 8 p.m. Heat indices could reach 100-109 degrees.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible Wednesday evening and into the overnight. Damaging winds is the greatest threat, but hail and even isolated tornadoes are possible.

Some Chicago residents still have no power amid the heat due to Monday night’s storms. A senior living building and an adjacent apartment complex at E. 74th St. and S. Exchange were still without power until 8 p.m.

Cooling areas are located at six community service centers and will be available Wednesday. Visitors are required to wear a face covering while in the cooling areas.

Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street

– 1140 W. 79th Street Garfield Center – 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

– 10 S. Kedzie Ave. King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove

– 4314 S. Cottage Grove North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.

– 845 W. Wilson Ave. South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

– 8650 S. Commercial Ave. Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave.

Records in the making

A record daytime high is possible. And, for only the 33rd time since weather records began in 1871 in Chicago, and the first time in nearly three years, our official city low temp remained above 80-deg overnight. Providing we don’t see a reading of 78-deg or lower by midnight tonight, we’ll set a new record warm minimum temp for June 15th. Such warmth is an example of the “urban heat island” phenomenon

