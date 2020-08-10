Enhanced threat of severe thunderstorms across Chicago area Monday afternoon

CHICAGO — Severe thunderstorms are expected across northern Illinois into NW Indiana this Monday afternoon.

Damaging winds in excess of 60 mph are expected with the stronger storms. The National Storm Prediction Center has a good portion of the Chicago area under an Enhanced Threat of Severe storms (tan-shaded area on the map below– calling for a 30% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location) this Monday afternoon.

A line of severe thunderstorms is oriented northeast-southwest along a cold front moving east across Minnesota and Iowa this morning. This line of storms is expected to track east-southeast across Wisconsin and northern/central Illinois this afternoon – continuing across Lake Michigan into Lower Michigan and northwest/central Indiana late afternoon/evening.

Current Regional Weather radar Mosaic