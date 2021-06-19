Enhanced threat of severe storms across the Chicago area Sunday afternoon/evening

Father’s Day Sunday the threat of severe thunderstorms and possibly tornadoes will increase across the Chicago area during the afternoon and continue into the evening hours. The National Storm Prediction Center has positioned the Chicago area in the middle of an Enhanced Risk for severe thunderstorms (tan-shaded area on the headlined map) that could produce large hail and strong damaging winds along with the possibility of tornadoes.

Hot and increasingly more humid air will ride southwest winds into northern Illinois and northwest Indiana – dew-points surging back into the lower and middle 70s will combine with temperatures in the lower 90s and a cold front approaching from the northwest to destabilize the atmosphere and build towering t-storms.

Storms will develop to our southwest and move northeast out of Missouri and central Illinois. Best chance of storms in our area will be afternoon into the evening hours. Keep these potential storms in mind if you contemplate outdoor activities or travel.