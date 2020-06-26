Enhanced Risk of Severe Storms over a good portion of the Chicago area this Friday afternoon/evening

With warm, increasingly moist air in place ahead of an approaching cold front and a upper-level jet stream overhead, northern Illinois into northwest Indiana as well as southern Wisconsin and Lower Michigan are in-line for severe thunderstorm activity this Friday afternoon well into the evening hours. The National Storm Prediction Center has the area along and north of interstate-80 in an Enhanced Risk (tan-shaded area on the headlined map) of severe storms with a 30% chance of damaging winds, 15% chance of large hail and a 5 % chance of tornadoes within 25 miles of a given location. A Slight risk of severe storms exists farther south of Interstate-80.

Looking at the Regional Weather Radar Mosaic below (map 1) shows a string of eastward-moving convective storm groupings extending back west into Iowa and Nebraska. As we work our way into the peak-heating afternoon hours, these disturbances should intensify, producing strong to severe storms as they track across our area. A northeast/southwest-oriented cold front will move southeast out of Wisconsin and Iowa, with the lift along and ahead of the front acting to enhance severe storm development.

The National Weather Prediction Center has outlooked a good portion of our area in a Slight Risk (Yellow-shaded area on map 2 below) for Excessive Flood-producing heavy rainfall associated with the aforementioned storms. While an individual storm might not produce flooding, the potential of repeated storms passing over the same locations enhances the risk for eventual flooding at some of the areas more frequently-hit.

Map 1 Regional Weather Radar Mosaic

Map 2 Excessive Flood-producing Rainfall Outlook Friday afternoon/night